The Weeknd and Daft Punk Bring Sci-Fi to the GRAMMYs

By Brian Ives

The Weeknd and Daft Punk performed early on during tonight’s GRAMMY Awards. Their set was the stuff of ComicCon geek heaven: the trio performed “I Feel It Coming” (and a bit of “Starboy”) on a set that looked a bit like the Fortress of Solitude (that’s from the Superman comics and films, if you’re not familiar). Meanwhile, the Daft Punk Robots were dressed as if they were Sith (that’s for you Star Wars fans out there).

They were introduced by Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson, who is featured on the latest issue of Rolling Stone, who said, “We could use this kind of excitement at a pipeline protest,” and then said, “No DAPL!” which is short for the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.