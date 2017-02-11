Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 11, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

2. This Town-Niall Horan

3. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camila Cabello

4. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

5. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

6. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

7. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer

8. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

9. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld

10. Play That Song-Train

11. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

12. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

13. All Time Low-Jon Bellion

14. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

15. Paris-Chainsmokers

16. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

17. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums

18. Side to Side-Ariana Grande

19. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

20. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.