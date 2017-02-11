Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 11, 2017

1. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
2. This Town-Niall Horan
3. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camila Cabello
4. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
5. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
6. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
7. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer
8. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
9. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
10. Play That Song-Train
11. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
12. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
13. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
14. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
15. Paris-Chainsmokers
16. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
17. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
18. Side to Side-Ariana Grande
19. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
20. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
