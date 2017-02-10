Lady Gaga’s Tour Demands

February 10, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: average joe, average joe q104, gaga cleveland, gaga pics, gaga tickets cleveland, gaga tour demands, q104 gaga backstage, q104 lady gaga

Back in 2011, the backstage list of “needs” for Lady Gaga was growing.  Now, after the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Gaga’s list might be even BIGGER when she hits The Q on August 23rd, 2017.

Here are the most interesting parts from Gaga’s list over the years:

Gaga’s tour manager says there’s no need for can openers and a blender since Gaga has her own chef who was on call 24/7.

Gaga was offered a gown for $5,000, but her assistant replied: “She feels $3,000 is more appropriate”.

One “mannequin with puffy pink hair”.

Almost every cheese known.

Room must be complete with silver satin sheets and posters of David Bowie, Queen and Elton John.

Obviously these things are working for Gaga because she’s amazing.

See more of the 14-page list HERE

 

 

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live