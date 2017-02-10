Lady Gaga’s Tour Demands

Back in 2011, the backstage list of “needs” for Lady Gaga was growing. Now, after the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Gaga’s list might be even BIGGER when she hits The Q on August 23rd, 2017.

Here are the most interesting parts from Gaga’s list over the years:

Gaga’s tour manager says there’s no need for can openers and a blender since Gaga has her own chef who was on call 24/7.

Gaga was offered a gown for $5,000, but her assistant replied: “She feels $3,000 is more appropriate”.

One “mannequin with puffy pink hair”.

Almost every cheese known.

Room must be complete with silver satin sheets and posters of David Bowie, Queen and Elton John.

Obviously these things are working for Gaga because she’s amazing.

