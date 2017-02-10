CONCERT: Mike Posner at House of Blues

MIKE POSNER

Monday, May 1 @ House of Blues

General Admission Tickets: $20.00

On Sale Friday, February 17 at 10:00am

Grammy® -nominated singer-songwriter-producer Mike Posner, whose RIAA multi-platinum global hit “I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Seeb Remix)” surpassed 1 billion worldwide streams and is the #2 most streamed

song of 2016– announces his 13-city headlining U.S. tour today.

Mike Posner’s headlining tour announcement is powered by his recent Grammy® nomination in the Song of the Year category for the original version of “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”. Written solely by Mike,

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” is off of his critically-acclaimed second album At Night, Alone. Dubbed one of the biggest, pleasant surprise nominations this year by critics, Billboard raves “here’s to one of the more amazing comeback stories of 2016″

Detroit-based Mike Posner released his debut album, 31 Minutes to Takeoff, in August 2010. The album

spun off three hit singles including “Cooler Than Me” (double-platinum Hot 100 Top 10 hit); “Please

Don’t Go” (platinum Top 10 hit); and “Bow Chicka Wow Wow.” Mike is also known for writing the Grammy®-nominated “Sugar” by Maroon 5, and “Boyfriend” by Justin Bieber, as well as co-writing songs for Pharrell, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly, TI, Snoop Dogg, Avicii, Nick Jonas, and more.

More Info: www.mikeposner.com