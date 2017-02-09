NationalPizzaDay: Cleveland Deals And Freebies!

So, no one is running in the streets and giving away free slices, but there are still *some* deals out there you can take advantage of!

(Possibly even BETTER than this day of cheesy, saucy celebration, is the news that Domino’s is now offering a wedding registry. Yep. Your wedding guests can now buy you what you really wanted all along to celebrate your marriage… a pizza pie.)

Here’s a few #NationalPizzaDay deals we found:

1) 40% Off At Papa John’s. Use code 40PIZZA online and this reduction can be used more than once until March 5, 2017.

2) Domino’s Pizza: Large three topping pizzas are $7.99 today.

3) 30% Off at Pizza Hut: There is a catch! You need to order through the Amazon Echo, Amazon Tap or Echo Dot. If you have an Alexa-enabled device, simply ask Alexa to order you a pizza until February 17th and you’ll score a 30% discount.

4) Little Caesar’s $5 Large Pizzas: Check out the five items for $5 menu and you’ll see some great offerings for a limited time.

5) FREE Pizza at Pilot Flying J: If you find yourself near one of these locations, you’ll score a free slice of pizza with this coupon until Sunday February 12th.