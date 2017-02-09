Jack Johnson Announces 2017 Tour Dates

By Raido.com Staff
Jack Johnson will return to the road this summer.
His North American trek kicks off on June 2nd in Chicago, IL. A variety of acts including The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive will serve as opening acts. Tickets go on sale February 17th.
Johnson has also released a new song titled “Fragments” which appears in the new documentary The Smog Of The Sea.
See all of Johnson’s tour dates and listen to “Fragments” below.
6/2 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~
6/3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ~
6/4 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~
6/7 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ~
6/9 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *
6/10 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *
6/11 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *
6/14 Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~
7/14 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^
7/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^
7/17 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
7/18 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl =
7/20 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre =
7/22 Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre + =
7/23 Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park =
7/26 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre =
7/28 Stateline, NV @ Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre #
+ with special guest The Avett Brothers
* with special guest Lake Street Dive
~ with special guest Bahamas
^ with special guest JAMTOWN featuring Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler
# with special guest ALO
= with special guest John Craigie
