Cleveland Live! nuCLEus Is Coming To Downtown’s Gateway District

A nearly 50,000-square-foot entertainment venue called Cleveland Live! will be a major anchor for the planned nuCLEus project in downtown’s Gateway District.

Stark Enterprises has inked deals with a cluster of retail tenants new to this region, with Cleveland Live! taking a marquee space. The Cleveland-based developer also announced leases with Shake Shack, a burger joint opening its first Ohio location; Starbucks Reserve, an upscale coffee-bar concept making its Ohio debut; and HopCat, a large restaurant and craft beer bar.

NuCLEus would be a $540 million endeavor marrying 400 residences – mostly rental, but condominiums also are a possibility – with lower-level retail, an office building, a 120-room hotel and a 2,100-space garage. The core of the development site is a parking lot that sits just north of Quicken Loans Arena, east of Tower City Center and steps from East Fourth Street.

If the project gets off the ground this year, nuCLEus might open in 2019.

