Andy Grammer To Play In 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2017 NBA celebrity all-star game will take place next weekend in New Orleans, and Q104 listeners will be seeing a familiar face.

‘Fresh Eyes’ singer Andy Grammer will join ESPN’s Michael Smith’s West Team as they play for bragging rights against the East Team, consisting of Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, America’s Got Talent’s Nick Cannon, and more!

Grammer calls his home on the west coast in LA, so he’ll fit right in.

We can’t wait to see you on the court, Andy!

The game will be televised on Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m.