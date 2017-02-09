16 Places To Get Engaged In Northeast Ohio

February 9, 2017 11:53 AM
Our friends at Cleveland 19 are feeling the love this Valentine’s Day!  That proposal needs to be perfect, so this list of the best spots in northeast Ohio to get engaged probably helps the dudes out more than the ladies?

But hey, ladies can propose too!!

A lady named Brandi Hamerstone who works over at All Events Planned revealed some of the famous local spots to pop the question:

  • Bar 32 at the Hilton
  • Viaduct Lounge
  • Rockefeller Park Green House (City of Cleveland Greenhouse)
  • Edgewater Beach
  • Solstice Steps
  • Brandywine Falls
  • Squires Castle
  • Cleveland Botanical Gardens
  • Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens
  • Sans Souci
  • Pier W
  • W. 25th Street Chalk Board
  • Terminal Tower Observation Deck
  • Cleveland Museum of Art
  • Akron Art Museum
  • Lodge at Geneva on the Lake

 

