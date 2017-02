Once a year, we all like to gulp down on a milkshake that reminds us of our toothpaste.

McDonald’s knows we like it so much, they’ve added more variety to their yearly¬†minty treat.

Here’s what you can get:

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, the original Shamrock Shake, a Chocolate Shamrock Shake, a Shamrock Hot Chocolate, and a Shamrock Mocha.

Naturally, the Shamrock Shake and all it’s variations are only available for a limited time.