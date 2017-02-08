Here’s Where CLE Ranks On Annual ‘Top 100 Places To Live’

The top-ranked city on the list, Austin, TX, averaged a 7.8.
Every year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with an annual ranking of the best places in the country to live.
Out of 100 cities, Cleveland has found it’s home at #84.
(Hey… at least it’s on the list at all!)
According to cleveland.com —
The magazine ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the country based on a city’s affordability, job prospects and quality of life.
Cleveland’s average score in those categories was 6.0 (out of 10).