Here’s Where CLE Ranks On Annual ‘Top 100 Places To Live’

February 8, 2017 5:51 AM
Every year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with an annual ranking of the best places in the country to live.

Out of 100 cities, Cleveland has found it’s home at #84.

(Hey… at least it’s on the list at all!)

According to cleveland.com

The magazine ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the country based on a city’s affordability, job prospects and quality of life.

Cleveland’s average score in those categories was 6.0 (out of 10).

The top-ranked city on the list, Austin, TX, averaged a 7.8.

