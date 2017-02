Yesterday, Merriam-Webster announced it added over 1,000 new words. Even including new definitions to existing words like “shade.”

Some of the new words were released throughout the day yesterday over Twitter:

'Side-eye' is now in the dictionary. Our earliest example of it in use comes from 1797. (GIF by @GIPHY Studios.) https://t.co/ClvewjDi0K pic.twitter.com/3bhMrce7F0 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 8, 2017

Also this:

We now enter 'ghost' as a verb, and @giphy made us this GIF to celebrate the occasion.👻 https://t.co/hvj0UVimiK pic.twitter.com/T6sHSc9rYC — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017

And of course there’s this:

Most common spelling as a verb: face-palm

Most common spelling as a noun: facepalm

Us: https://t.co/6EIZh0hCAO

(GIF by @GIPHY Studios) pic.twitter.com/lvzKycTZgA — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 7, 2017

They were added, according to dictionary.com, because “these are words that have demonstrated frequent and increasing use in a variety of sources, and are therefore likely to be encountered by a reader.”