Amazon Store Coming To Cleveland!

February 8, 2017 12:03 PM
Well here’s another reason to visit downtown Cleveland!  Amazon is opening a package pickup store on Euclid Ave. near Cleveland State University, but no word on when.

There is already a store in Akron, and apparently people like it.

Why a “store”?

Amazon’s customer service is great, but sometimes it’s pretty nice to go talk with someone on how to return your Waffle Maker that you’ll never use.  Oh, and of course the security of not having a very important package ripped off your front porch.

Plus, it’s also perfect for college students.

Welcome to CLE Amazon!

