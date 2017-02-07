What Does Zayn Malik Taste Like?

February 7, 2017 12:58 PM
A man who has a rare condition that allows him to “taste” sounds, is revealing what our favorite Q104 artists sound like when he listens to their most popular songs.

For James Wannerton taste and hearing are linked, so he put together a list of what the biggest artists “taste like”:

Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” tastes like boiled white egg.

Zayn’s “Pillow Talk” tastes like a cold slice of ham.

Adele’s song “Hello” tastes like big rubber bands.

Mike Posner’s “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” tastes like runny snot.

The most amazing taste?

Drake’s “One Dance” tastes like warm water, mixed with black fruit gum, wet cotton thread and Rice Krispies!!

 

