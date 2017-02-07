The Revolution Announce Spring 2017 Tour

By Hayden Wright

Some of last year’s most moving musical tributes to Prince came from his former band, the Revolution. They helped remind the public that Prince was more than just a solo artist. He was the head of a collective of musicians whose success he cultivated and whose talent helped lift up his entire catalog. Now, the remaining members of the band are plotting a spring 2017 tour, beginning with four stops in April. The dates begin April 23 in Chicago, followed by D.C., New York, and Philadelphia.

“I think there’s this surge of fans wanting to see us perform,” bassist Mark Brown recently told Billboard. “And we want to share it with the world, that is our goal.

The shows kick off just two days after the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death. They’ll be fresh from Celebration 2017, a three-day Minneapolis tribute to the late icon. Here are the mini-tour’s dates:

Apr. 23 – Chicago @ Metro

Apr. 27 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr. 28 – New York @ B.B. King’s

Apr. 29 – Philadelphia @ Theatre of Living Arts