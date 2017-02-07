#Qpid Visits YOUR Single Friend

February 7, 2017 3:53 PM

Hey Cleveland!

Valentine’s Day can be such a romantic holiday for so many happy couples but for most people, it is really Single’s Awareness Day.

Do you have a single friend this Valentine’s Day? Jeff from The Jeremiah and Jeff Show is #Qpid and wants to surprise them with a special personal serenade on Valentine’s Day. That’s right, Jeff will write and perform a song for your single friend in desperate need of some love this Valentine’s Day.

Email Jeff@q104.com with why you think your friend deserves this one-of-a-kind serenade. ALL ENTRIES ARE DUE MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH!

The best gift for your single friend this year is #Qpid, aka Jeff with his Ukulele.

