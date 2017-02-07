Lady Gaga’s Perfect Illusion Halftime Show EXPLAINED

If you remember, the beginning of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime show showed Lady Gaga on the roof of NRG Stadium as she sang a patriotic medley.

She was not on the roof, or any roof, for that matter, because NRG stadium (even though it was open) is a dome.

GAGA DIDN'T JUMP! JOANNE THE SCAMMER PULLED A PERFECT ILLUSION. I AM SHOOK. pic.twitter.com/NuqkvrSwBL — Mike T (@majtague) February 6, 2017

According to an onlooker at the game, “She came out on the field at the start of halftime, and they raised her up on cables in the dark as the video played. As soon as the clip showed her jumping, the spotlight focused on Gaga suspended in the air and they brought her down. She absolutely nailed it.”

Watch:

Also, the Intel drone sequence was shot over several days and projected behind her.

Those in charge had to take into consideration the possibility of inclement weather, and the fact that drones can’t get that close to the stadium anyway.

This merger of art and technology ended up being SUPER IMPRESSIVE.

Now that you know, watch the whole thing again: