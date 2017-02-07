Krispy Kreme Is Offering Free Donuts All Month Long!

***THIS IS NOT A DRILL***

From now through February 28th, Krispy Kreme customers will receive one free donut with the purchase of any size coffee.

The deal is part of the chain’s reinvention and relaunch of it’s new types of coffe: “rich”, a bold flavor, and “smooth”, the easier-to-drink flavor.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme said:

“Our new smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”