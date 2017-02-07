Krispy Kreme Is Offering Free Donuts All Month Long!

February 7, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: krispy kreme

***THIS IS NOT A DRILL***

From now through February 28th, Krispy Kreme customers will receive one free donut with the purchase of any size coffee.

The deal is part of the chain’s reinvention and relaunch of it’s new types of coffe: “rich”, a bold flavor, and “smooth”, the easier-to-drink flavor.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme said:

“Our new smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live