What Men REALLY Want For Valentine’s Day

Research from multiple studies and news sites shows how different men and women are when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

Like…

37 percent of men and 13 percent of women say their partner would be DEVASTATED if they forgot Valentine’s Day.

52 percent of women and 16 percent of men who admit to being envious of romantic gestures they observe from others on Valentine’s Day.

A proposal or marriage on Valentine’s Day? 63 percent of women and 69 percent of men call it cliché.

Men and women (50 and 60 percent, respectively) think a romantic weekend away is the perfect way to celebrate. But if you can’t afford it, 32 percent of men say they’d be happy fooling around all day, and 57 percent would enjoy a massage.

So I guess have fun asking each other what you want for Valentine’s Day??