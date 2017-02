James Arthur’s hit ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’ has been blowing up in America, and we even love him here at Q104!

We were more than excited when Cleveland’s own Machine Gun Kelly scored a chart topper with Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello with ‘Bad Things.’

MGK and Cabello went on BBC1’s Live Lounge last week and covered the love song with passion and a bit of a new flair. Watch the video below and let us know what you think!