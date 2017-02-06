Watch Jeff Lose The Mustache Bet With Jeremiah!

Last week, before Lady Gaga crushed the halftime show of Super Bowl LI, Jeremiah and Jeff bet on which song she would perform in full first.

Jeremiah picked Poker Face. Jeff chose Born This Way.

The loser has to sport a mustache for the rest of the week.

Gaga sang an abbreviated version of God Bless America from the top of the stadium before repelling down to the stage and busting out into Poker Face.

Jeff lost the bet … and Jeremiah did the honors of shaving the mustache for him! Watch the show’s Facebook Live video below.