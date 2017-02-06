The Best And Worst Seat To Have On An Airplane

The Best seat on an airplane is 6A, the worst, 31E.

Here’s why…

6A is closer to the front of the plane. According to a study, 45-percent of people prefer the first few rows of seats, this is because you get to board and de-plane first. Also, 6A is generally an Exit Row, which means more leg room and reduced possibility stress-induced mid-flight mental breakdown.

31E is the worst seat to have. It’s in the back of the plane, middle seat, right in front of the stinky bathrooms. This seat offers no way to get comfortable sleep, unless you want to snooze on the shoulder of your neighbor.

MORE