Taylor Swift Won’t Be Touring in 2017

By Amanda Wicks

Taylor Swift performed her one and only concert in 2017 at DirecTV’s Super Saturday event on February 4th.

Related: Zayn Malik Drops Acoustic Version of ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

Swift headlined the pre-Super Bowl show as part of her deal with AT&T, and while onstage she informed concert-goers that she wouldn’t be touring this year. “By coming to this show tonight you are attending 100% of this year’s tour dates,” she said.

For her lone 2017 concert, Swift used the platform to perform her single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” live for the first time. Her collaborator Zayn Malik wasn’t on hand, but Swift still shouted him out on Instagram. “Had such a great time playing I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for the first time live tonight, although we missed you @zayn, the crowd sang so loud!!” she wrote.

She also played the song she wrote for Little Big Town, “Better Man.” On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself and an acoustic guitar onstage. “The bravest thing I ever did was… run.” Performing Better Man tonight for the first time, sending so much love and gratitude to @littlebigtown ❤,” she wrote.

Had such a great time playing I Don't Wanna Live Forever for the first time live tonight, although we missed you @zayn, the crowd sang so loud!! A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Feb 4, 2017 at 11:59pm PST