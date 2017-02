Listen at 7:40 am, 11:40 am and 4:40 pm to play ‘4 in 7’

We’ll give you a category.

You’ll have 7 seconds to name 4 items in that category (example: name 4 Cleveland sports teams).

Beat the buzzer in 7 seconds and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Lady Gaga on August 23rd at the Q.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb 13th at 10am at livenation.com.