Lady Gaga Reacts To Her Halftime Show

February 6, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: average joe, average joe q104, gaga on halftime show, gaga reacts, lady gaga full halftime show, lady gaga reacts, q104 gaga, q104 halftime show

Lady Gaga talked with ET moments after putting on an amazing Halftime Show saying, “My fans mean everything to me,” Gaga told ET’s Kevin Frazier while walking backstage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. “When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird. We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud.”

RELATED: Pictures from Gaga’s Halftime Show

What about that jumping off the roof stunt?

“I made a decision about a month ago that I was gonna do it and I just stayed solid and went for it”.

Nope…I would TOTALLY wuss-out jumping off a roof with millions of people watching.  Props to you Gaga!

 

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live