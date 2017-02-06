Lady Gaga Reacts To Her Halftime Show

Lady Gaga talked with ET moments after putting on an amazing Halftime Show saying, “My fans mean everything to me,” Gaga told ET’s Kevin Frazier while walking backstage at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. “When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird. We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud.”

What about that jumping off the roof stunt?

“I made a decision about a month ago that I was gonna do it and I just stayed solid and went for it”.

Nope…I would TOTALLY wuss-out jumping off a roof with millions of people watching. Props to you Gaga!