Here Are The 7 Super Bowl Ads That Preached Acceptance

February 6, 2017 8:21 AM
Filed Under: super bowl, Super Bowl commericals

Anheuser-Busch

One of the most talked-about ads going into this year’s game was Anheuser-Busch telling the story of its immigrant founder. Timed for President Trump’s immigration order? The company says no.

 

Turkish Airlines

The airline employed Morgan Freeman, who could sell anything to anyone with that voice. “There are those of us who like to venture to the unexplored,” Freeman quietly states. “Those of us who go out there with a sense of wonder. Reaching worlds, finding delight in our differences.”

 

NFL

Even the league itself got into the act: “Inside these lines we don’t have to come from the same place to reach the same destination,” the narration says. “We may have differences but recognize there’s more that unites us. Live united inside these lines.” A map is shown, an outline of the United States.

 

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola aired an ad after the National Anthem and before kickoff of a pieced-together “America the Beautiful” being sung in a variety of languages. Twitter exploded.

 

Airbnb

Diverse facial images flash with simple piano notes playing in the background, and the message: “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love, or who you worship we all belong.” It ends with the note: #weaccept. The ad is for Airbnb.

 

Kent State

A Kent State ad promotes education overall rather than specific departments, claiming “Open minds lead to broken boundaries.”

 

 

84 Lumber

84 Lumber tells the beginning tale of a mother and daughter’s journey through hardships. Note: Fox originally rejected the ad, which showed a border wall.

