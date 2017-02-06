Steve Martin and Martin Short: “An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Lives”

February 6, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, martin short, steve martin

STEVE MARTIN &
MARTIN SHORT
“An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Lives”
Featuring The Steep Canyon Rangers & Jeff Babko

WHEN: September 17
WHERE: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
TICKETS: on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 am online at LiveNation.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000

Longtime comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will play a one-night only show, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Lives”, featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko”, includes stand-up, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. Martin and Short will also be joined by the Grammy-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, the bluegrass band with which Martin frequently performs.

Listen Live