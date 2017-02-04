Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 4, 2017

1. This Town-Niall Horan

2. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

4. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer

5. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

6. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

7. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld

8. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

9. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd

10. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

11. Play That Song-Train

12. Side to Side-Ariana Grande

13. Mercy-Shawn Mendes

14. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars

15. All Time Low-Jon Bellion

16. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums

17. Paris-The Chainsmokers

18. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

19. Love On The Brain-Rihanna

20. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.