Top 20 Cleveland Countdown February 4, 2017

1. This Town-Niall Horan
2. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
4. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer
5. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
6. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
7. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
8. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
9. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
10. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
11. Play That Song-Train
12. Side to Side-Ariana Grande
13. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
14. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars
15. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
16. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
17. Paris-The Chainsmokers
18. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
19. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
20. Million Reasons-Lady Gaga
