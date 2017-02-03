THIS PHOTO Has Fans Convinced Beyonce Will Show Up At The Super Bowl

February 3, 2017 6:43 AM
It was this pic of Gaga’s that she shared, that sparked the idea that Queen Bey may make a Super Bowl LI appearance.

Here she is hangin’ in Houston… but look at the caption.  See the bee emoji?  Beyonce fans use this when posting about the singer.

Also… she’s from Houston.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

Does this mean the 2 superstars will end up performing together?  Makes sense that it COULD happen… Beyonce is on the top of everyone’s minds with her recent pregnancy announcement.

We’ll have to wait and see.  (Maybe make it another prop bet?!)

The Super Bowl airs Sunday night at 6:30 on FOX.

