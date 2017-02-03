Here’s The Weirdest Things People Are Betting On For Super Bowl LI

We scoured the internet in search of the strangest proposition bets that are happening before, during, and after the big game.
If you’re having a Super Bowl party, may we suggest bringing some of these up with your friends? Could make for an interesting night!
Here’s some weird wagers:
Odds someone catches on fire during the halftime show: 25/1
Odds on which company will air the first commercial (after the coin toss):
Bud Light: 25/1
Lexus: 30/1
Intel: 30/1
Skittles: 30/1
Wix: 30/1
TurboTax: 33/1
Avocados from Mexico: 35/1
Mr. Clean: 35/1
Hyundai: 500/1
Odds Lady Gaga has a snake on stage during the halftime show: 4/5
Odds all four Fox Studio analysts (Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson) pick the Patriots to win: 3/1
Odds the word DeflateGate is not mentioned by Buck/Aikman (or the sideline reporters) during the game: 8/1
Odds that Fox replay official Mike Pereira is wrong on the first coach’s challenge: 7/3
Odds Dan Quinn wears a hair piece during the game: 50/1
Odds a fan streaks the field: 4/1
Odds there is a Microsoft tablet malfunction: 6/1
Odds a participating player is arrested during Super Bowl week: 15/1
Odds the power goes out in the stadium: 99/1
Over/Under commercials parodying Donald Trump: 1.5
Over/Under on the number of times FOX show stars are shown in the crowd during the broadcast: 1.5
Over/Under on the number of times the phrase “greatest of all-time” is said during the broadcast: 5.5
Over/Under references to “Dirty Birds” team: 2.5