ClevelandFeed – BBQ, Brim, & Leftovers

The Super Bowl is on Sunday! Naturally, we’ve all got food on our brains.

Try not to drool over this week’s #ClevelandFeed.

Jen Picciano of Cleveland 19 News got her hands on a preliminary menu from Smokin Q’s BBQ in Mayfield Village:

Also new on the East Side, BRIM Kitchen & Brewery opened yesterday! Here’s what it looks like:

And probably most important of all, the big game is on Sunday. We KNOW you’re gonna have leftovers from your party.

Check out Jen’s blog on how to master the art of re-purposing food, or listen in (below) to hear it straight from the #Cheftovers queen herself!