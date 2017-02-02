Westminster Dog Show Will Now Include Cats!

February 2, 2017 2:06 PM
Cat lovers will love this!!  Maybe it’s for ratings??  Cats will appear on the official program of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for the first time in around 140 years.

The Dog Show announced on its Twitter page that cats will not be in the actual competition, but will instead be in the American Kennel Club “Meet the Breeds” section.

The fun part?

Cats will also take part in an agility competition. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog (and Cat) Show is will be in New York City next month with more than 3,000 dogs including three new breeds – the American Hairless Rerrier, the Pumi, and the Sloughi.

