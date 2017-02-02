Watch The Punxsutawney Phil Live Stream HERE!

February 2, 2017 5:36 AM
Filed Under: Buckeye Chuck, Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil

It’s Groundhog Day!

The holiday, celebrated annually on February 2nd, was officially established in 1887 by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, who have monitored the event every year since.

The country’s favorite prognosticating groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, will predict today if we have 6 more weeks of winter or an early Spring.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE

Ohio’s own Buckeye Chuck will do the same at 7:40 this morning, following Phil’s forecast at 7:20.

THE RESULTS:

Both Phil AND Chuck saw their shadows!  This means we’re in for 6 more weeks of cold, snowy, winter.

 

Comments

