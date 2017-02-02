Here’s How To Block Political Posts On Facebook

Let’s face it, almost 100% of us are tired of the political posts on Facebook, because more often than not they’re fueled by… let’s call it… “passionate disagreement.”

There’s a solution to get rid of this clutter without having to unfriend anyone. It involves downloading an extension to your browser.

Remove All Politics from Facebook is a service through Google Chrome that provides an on-off switch. If you want to take things a step further and remove sponsored stories or celebrity gossip, try Social Fixer.

This service plugs into your browser and improves the existing Facebook.com web site by allowing you to customize your social experience. At that point, you’ll be able to pick which links, statuses, etc. you no longer wish to see. By the way, the filter works equally well for Game of Thrones spoilers and “what color is the dress” social media obsessions.

This service is not new. Several outlets posted similar options after President Obama’s reelection in 2012.