The Lifetime biopic (yup, Lifetime) is called Britney Ever After.

The trailer below teases¬†“some of the most infamous moments from Spears’ chaotic years such as shaving her head, taking an umbrella to a car, her marriage to Kevin Federline and controversial¬†performance at the 2007 VMAs.” (Rolling Stone)

Natasha Bassett will play the starring role.  Britney Ever After airs on February 18th.