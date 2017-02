Here they go again… Budweiser makin’ Super Bowl ads that strike up all the feels.

This year’s ad is a little different though.

They strayed from their normal Clydesdale content and brought us the story of the company’s co-founder, Adolphus Busch, as he emigrates from Germany to the United States.

The ad comes just as┬áthe nation is experiencing protests over Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

However, Budweiser insists the release of the ad was purely coincidental.

WATCH: