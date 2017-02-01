Johnny Depp Lives $2-Million-A-Month Lifestyle

To catch you up…

Depp sued his Management Team TMG after he claimed the firm collected $28 million in contingent fees he never agreed to, consistently failed to file or pay his taxes on time, failed to keep proper books and loaned nearly $10 million of his money to third parties without authorization.

Then TMG counter-sued, saying their team did everything within their power to handle Depp’s finances responsibly and repeatedly warned him that he was overspending.

According to the documents filed by TMG

“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.”

Among the examples of excess listed by TMG $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

