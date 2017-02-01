Johnny Depp Lives $2-Million-A-Month Lifestyle

February 1, 2017 3:55 PM

To catch you up…

Depp sued his Management Team TMG after he claimed the firm collected $28 million in contingent fees he never agreed to, consistently failed to file or pay his taxes on time, failed to keep proper books and loaned nearly $10 million of his money to third parties without authorization.

Then TMG counter-sued, saying their team did everything within their power to handle Depp’s finances responsibly and repeatedly warned him that he was overspending.

According to the documents filed by TMG

“Depp lived an ultra-extravagant lifestyle that often knowingly cost Depp in excess of $2 million per month to maintain, which he simply could not afford,” writes attorney Michael Kump in the cross-complaint. “Depp, and Depp alone, is fully responsible for any financial turmoil he finds himself in today.”

Among the examples of excess listed by TMG $75 million spent on 14 residences, $18 million spent on a luxury yacht and $30,000 per month spent on wine. “Depp also paid over $3 million to blast from a specially-made cannon the ashes of author Hunter Thompson over Aspen, Colorado,” writes Kump.

More here. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Listen Live