Holy crap!

Ed Sheeran has been putting in some serious hours in the Tattoo parlor. Β 40 of those hours are from this year alone.

In his new “Shape Of You” Video he shows off his new ink.

Also didn't realise how many tattoos @edsheeran has on his chest and Stomach but i loove it 😍😍😍😍😍 #Shapeofyoumusicvideo pic.twitter.com/TniZV1CxfP — β™‘Miss_Crazy_CulΓ©β™‘ (@Tina_Barca4Life) January 30, 2017

Ed Sheeran unveils 30 new tattoos on his chest https://t.co/VEtLWKuEub pic.twitter.com/yy3ZbxNK61 — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) February 1, 2017