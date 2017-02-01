Awful Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Ex TOTALLY Deserves (NSFW?)

Why not amuse yourself this Valentine’s Day with “fun” gifts for your ex that they probably deserve. Some favorites like…

A Middle Finger Candle

Candles of a well-rendered hand flipping off the ex telling him (or her) exactly where to shove it.

Poop

Poop Senders (the company’s actual name) will be happy to mail someone you love to hate a literal pile of (non human) crap.

They sell cow poop, goat dung, and have monthly specials.

Justin Bieber shower curtain

Because he would never like that.

