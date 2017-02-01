Awful Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Ex TOTALLY Deserves (NSFW?)

February 1, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: average joe, average joe q104, poop sender, valentine's day cleveland, valentines gifts for your ex

Why not amuse yourself this Valentine’s Day with “fun” gifts for your ex that they probably deserve.  Some favorites like…

A Middle Finger Candle 

Candles of a well-rendered hand flipping off the ex telling him (or her) exactly where to shove it.

Poop 

Poop Senders (the company’s actual name) will be happy to mail someone you love to hate a literal pile of (non human) crap.

They sell cow poop, goat dung, and have monthly specials.

Justin Bieber shower curtain 

Because he would never like that.

See the naughty stuff here.

More from Average Joe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Listen Live