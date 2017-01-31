Make $80 An Hour Giving HUGS!

January 31, 2017 11:09 AM
So a 37-year-old woman from Texas has a “job” as a FULL-TIME “cuddler”, and is pulling in $80 an hour for giving hugs…and other assorted snuggling.

The gig is between 13-20 hours a week cuddling with dudes between 40 and 70-years-old, and they help her bring in up to $1600 a week.

It all started after she went to a cuddle party – a non-sexual gathering of cuddlists.

She loved it (who wouldn’t), and signed up for the free online training through a website called Cuddlist.

The training shows cuddling positions, how to make clients feel comfortable and how to stay safe. She completed her training in two days and set up a studio in her own home.

