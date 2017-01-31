CONCERT: Sam Hunt ’15 in 30′ Tour With Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese

January 31, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: blossom music center, Sam Hunt

SAM HUNT ANNOUNCES HEADLINING 15 IN A 30 TOUR WITH MAREN MORRIS, CHRIS JANSON AND RYAN FOLLESE

WHEN: JUNE 1
WHERE: BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER
TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3 AT 10 AM

Internet Presale on Thursday, 2/2 from 10 am – 10 pm – PASSWORD – Q104

Purchase tickets here (pre-sale and general on-sale)

HUNT RELEASES “BODY LIKE A BACK ROAD” TO COUNTRY RADIO

sam hunt dl CONCERT: Sam Hunt 15 in 30 Tour With Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (Wednesday, January 25, 2017) – MCA Nashville’s Multi-Platinum-selling breakout star Sam Hunt reveals his four-month 15 In A 30 Tour kicking off June 1 in Cleveland. The tour hits over 30 markets including Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Nashville. Special guests include the GRAMMY nominated, CMA New Artist of the Year, Maren Morris; the high-energy, multi-instrumentalist, Chris Janson and singer/songwriter Ryan Follese. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 3.

Visit SamHunt.com for more details.

Hunt, who made history with his critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated debut album, Montevallo, delivers brand new single “Body Like A Back Road” – premiering on country radio Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Since his 2014 Montevallo release, Hunt has accumulated over 2.53B streams and has earned an additional 10.5M in RIAA single certifications. Montevallo topped the Billboard Country Albums Chart in its first week and remains the best-selling debut album for a country artist since 2011. The album landed on multiple “Best of” lists including the Associated Press, Billboard, Country Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice and The Washington Post. It also produced a record-breaking four No. 1 singles and five Platinum and Multi-Platinum-selling hits including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me.”

