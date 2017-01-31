Boy Scouts Of American Will Allow Transgender Boys To Join

January 31, 2017 5:00 PM

In an announcement to their website The Boy Scouts of America stated:

“For more than 100 years, the Boy Scouts of America, along with schools, youth sports and other youth organizations, have ultimately deferred to the information on an individual’s birth certificate to determine eligibility for our single-gender programs, However, that approach is no longer sufficient as communities and state laws are interpreting gender identity differently, and these laws vary widely from state to state.”

The announcement, reversed a 100 year stance.  Boy Scouts of America said on Monday that the group would begin accepting members based on the gender listed on their application, paving the way for transgender boys to join the organization.

More here.

