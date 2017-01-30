Winona Ryder Goes Through Many Emotions During SAG Awards Speech

January 30, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: sag awards, Stranger Things, Winona Ryder

Stranger Things was a surprise winner at last night’s 2017 SAG Awards, taking home the trophy for Best Ensemble Cast – Drama.

PHOTOS: Must See Moments from the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

But the best moment came from the acceptance speech and everyone’s favorite, Winona Ryder.

Actor David Harbour went on a a little rant about the state of unrest in the country, and Ryder was caught just a bit off guard.

 

Many people on Twitter mocked Ryder – but it was all in good fun!

Watch the video of just Winona’s face at the link here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live