Kings of Leon Add North American Tour Dates

By Hayden Wright

Kings of Leon have added 25 dates to their North American Walls tour. The new concerts pick up April 28th in Chula Vista, California and run through August 26th in Quincy, Washington.

In April and May Deerhunter will support and in June and July folk-R&B singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will open the shows.

Here’s the list of additional dates on the Kings of Leon Walls tour:

April 28 – Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

April 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 2 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 4 – Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

May 7 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

May 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

May 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Aarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood

May 17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

May 20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

Aug 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 2 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug 5 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse

Aug 6 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug 9 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug 14 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug 16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug 18 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

Aug 24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 26 – Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

