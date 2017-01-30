Here’s What $20 Million Hidden In A Mattress Looks Like

Here’s What $20 Million Hidden In A Mattress Looks LikeJanuary 30, 2017 5:22 PM
BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Albanian refugee Latif Shashivari shows stains on his donated mattress in his room at a temporary home providing assistance for refugees on August 5, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Since the beginning of the year, around 300,000 refugees, most recently predominently from Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, have registered as asylum seekers in the country, a figure with which the country has been struggling to cope, particularly on state levels. Although one billion euros ($1.1 billion) have been pledged from the government to assist in the matter this year, critics say that figure should be doubled. Meanwhile right-wing extremists have demonstrated against the arrival of the refugees, particularly in smaller towns. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)