Do You Agree With This ‘This Is Us’ Fan Theory?!

January 30, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: buzzfeed, NBC, this Is Us

*TINY SPOILER ALERT AHEAD*

If you’ve been keeping up with the show, you know that Jack dies at some point in his kid’s lives.

A new fan theory suggests he may have died in the 9/11 attacks.

WHY?!

Evidence points to Kate being weirded out by planes.  There was that time young Kevin destroyed all his toy planes.  Also, Randall works in NYC, and their Mom lives in a nearby suburb.

All of us here don’t necessarily agree with this theory because of the way the timelines add up (or don’t add up).

You decide!  READ MORE HERE

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cupid's Undie Run

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live