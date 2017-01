41 Sledding Hills In Northeast Ohio

Here’s a GREAT list put together from Northeast Ohio Family Fun!!

Cuyahoga County

Barrett Road Sledding Hill

Sled riding hill located on Valley Parkway, just north of Falls Lane in Berea. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Big Met Golf Course Sledding Area

Sled riding at Tee #11. Area closes March 1. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Cahoon Memorial Park Sledding Hill

Bay Village Park also has a pond for ice skating.

27600 Lake Road Bay Village, Ohio 44140

Cain Park Sled Riding Hill – Sledding in Cleveland Heights Ohio

Chalet Toboganning Chutes – admission required

Valley Parkway between Routes 42 and 82 in Strongsville..

Coasting Hill Sledding

State Road in Hinckley Reservation. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Hawthorn Parkway/Solon Road Sledding Hill

Hawthorn Parkway south of Solon Rd. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Kelly Picnic Area Sledding Hill

Euclid Creek Parkway. Green Road entrance of Euclid Creek Reservation. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Linden Park Sledding Hill

Sled Riding in Rocky River at Linden Park

3600 Linden Road, Rocky River Ohio 44116

Little Met Golf Course Sledding Area

(Tees #5 and #6). Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Mastick Woods Golf Course Sledding Area

(Tee #9). Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Memphis Back Shelter Sledding Area – in Cleveland Metroparks

Old River Farm Reserved Picnic Area Sledding Area

Off Chagrin River Road in North Chagrin Reservation, south of Chardon Road/Route 6 in Willoughby Hills. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Pawpaw Picnic Area Sledding Area – in Cleveland Metroparks

Porter Creek Drive Sledding Hill

East of Porter Creek Dr. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course Sledding Area

Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Sulphur Springs/Miles Road Sledding Hill

At the corner of Chagrin River Rd. and Sulphur Springs Dr. Part of Cleveland Metroparks

Thorton Park Sledding Hill

Shaker Heights. Also has an indoor ice rink.

3301 Warrensville Center Rd Shaker Heights Ohio 44122

University Hospitals Case Medical Center Sledding Hill

Huge hills behind the medical building in Strongsville

18181 Pearl Road, Strongsville Ohio 44136

Westlake Recreation Department Sled Riding Hill – 28955 Hilliard Boulevard Westlake, Ohio 44145

Geauga County

Beartown Lakes Reservation Sled Riding Hill

18870 Quinn Road Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023

Orchard Hills Park Sled Riding Hill

11340 Caves Road Chester, Ohio 44026

Punderson State Park Sled Riding Hill

Cabin available to warm up in. Cross-country skiing trails, and snowmobile trails.

11755 Kinsman Road Newbury, Ohio 44065

Lake County

Headlands Beach State Park Sled Riding Hill

9601 Headlands Road Mentor, Ohio 44060

Center Street Sled Riding Hill – 8350 Carpenter Dr Mentor, Ohio 44060

Chagrin River Park Sled Riding Hill

3100 Reeves Road, Willoughby, Ohio 44094

Chapin Forest Reservation Sled Riding Hill

10381 Hobart Rd., Kirtland Ohio 44094

Hidden Valley Park Sled Riding Hill

4880 Klasen Rd Madison Ohio 44057

Riverview Park Sled Riding Hill

Madison Township. Part of the Lake Metroparks

4895 Bailey Rd Madison Ohio 44057

Lorain County

Vermilion River Reservation – Mill Hollow Sled Riding Hill – Part of the Lorain County Metroparks

51211 N Ridge Rd Vermilion Ohio 44089

Carlisle Reservation – Equestrian Center Sled Riding Hill – Part of the Lorain Metroparks

13630 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange Ohio 44074

Cascade Park Sledding Hill

120 Floradale St Elyria Ohio 44035

Wellington Resevoir Sled Riding Hill – Sledding in Wellington 44090

Medina County

Allardale Park Sled Riding Hill – 401 Remsen Road Medina Ohio 4256

Green Leaf Park Sled Riding Hill

Overlooking the football and soccer fields. Part of the Medina County Park District. Located at the Corner of Medina Line Rd and State Route 162

1674 S. Medina Line Road Sharon Center, Ohio 44274

Holmesbrook Park Sled Riding Hill – 600 College Street Wadsworth Ohio 44281

Hubbard Valley Park Sled Riding Hill

Large Sled Riding Hill. Part of the Medina County Park District. Located in Guilford Township south of Blake Road and north of Greenwich Road.

8600 Hubbard Valley Road Seville, Ohio 44273

Memorial Park Sled Riding Hill

East Homestead Drive, Medina Ohio 44256

North Park Sled Riding Hill – 3595 Grafton Road, Brunswick Ohio 44212

Reagan Park Sled Riding Hill

On Weymouth Road

Weymouth Road Medina Ohio

Roscoe Ewing Park Sled Riding Hill

At the park

Berkshire Dr, Medina Ohio 44256