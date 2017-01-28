Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 28, 2016

January 28, 2017 10:15 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Top 20 Cleveland Countdown

1. This Town-Niall Horan

2. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
3. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer
4. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
5. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
6. Play That Song-Train
7. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
8. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
9. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars
10. Side to Side-Ariana Grande
11. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
12. Starboy-The Weeknd
13. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
14. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
15. I Feel It Coming-The Weeknd
16. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
17. Love On The Brain-Rihanna
18. Mercy-Shawn Mendes
19. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
20. Paris-Chainsmokers

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

