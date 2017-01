Enter here for your chance to win tickets to Local Brews Local Grooves at House of Blues on Saturday, February 25 — where you can drink beer and eat food all while rockin’ out to Cleveland’s hottest bands as they play on four different stages.

You’ll get a pair of tickets to the event, sampling tickets, food voucher and souvenir tasting cup!

Get your tickets at www.Houseofblues.com.

For another chance to win join the Q Club here.