There’s A Phone Scam Going Around, Here’s What To Listen For…

Police in Virginia are warning about the scam making rounds in Florida and Pennsylvania, just in case it heads our way.

Here’s how it works:

-You’ll receive a call from a number you don’t know (usually with a familiar area code, you’re more likely to answer).

-They’ll ask, “can you hear me?” and record your variation of “yes.”

-Then they’ll say they’re from a cruise line or a bill company and try to charge you for something.

-If you deny the charges, they’ll play back your verbal confirmation and threaten legal action if you don’t pay.

In another variation of the scam, they’ll use your “yes” to authorize charges on a stolen credit card.

Be careful answering phone numbers you don’t recognize!